LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Conservation Commission announces the second program in its Winter Speaker Series, “Turning the Soil: 250 Years of Vermont Agriculture.” The guest speaker for this evening presentation is Newfane resident Roger Albee, former Vermont Secretary of Agriculture. In this interactive talk, he will discuss the ways that our state’s land and economy have worked together to reshape the landscape of Vermont.

Mr. Albee and his family have been farming in Newfane since it was originally founded by his sixth-great-grandfather in 1790. He was honored with the Vermont Lifetime Achievement Award from the Vermont Council on Rural Development in 2020 for his many contributions to the entire Vermont community, economy, and working landscape. Among his many accomplishments, he helped write and implement the state’s current use policy, and brought folks in the agricultural community together with state officials to work on ways of mitigating pollution in Vermont’s rivers, lakes, and wetlands. According to VermontBiz, “Roger has dedicated his entire professional career to making Vermont a better place to live, work, and play.”

This event will be held at the Londonderry Town Office building on Thursday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m., and will be broadcast by GNAT-TV.