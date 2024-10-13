24th annual Springfield Hospital Golf Challenge a success

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital hosted its 24th annual Golf Challenge on Sept. 12, at the Crown Point Country Club in Springfield, Vt. Proceeds from this year’s fundraising event go to the annual giving campaign to support the refurbishment of the patient rooms on the inpatient care unit.

Ninety-five tournament participants enjoyed a variety of competitions on the course, in addition to 18 holes of scramble golf tournament play. Ten-thousand dollars was available on hole five, for a hole-in-one, thanks to the Ludlow Insurance Agency. This prize was not awarded, but the weather, course conditions, and work by the staff and volunteers made for a fantastic day of golf.

Winners in the A Flight were: first place, gross score – Eric Abel, Bob Kay, Maki Kobayashi, and Parker Hewit; second place, gross score – Rick Marasa, Brian Perkins, Christina Graves, and John Jackson; first place, net score – Dan Patria, Mary Patria, Jeff Matulonis, and Mike Langdon; second place, net score – Carri Cahoon, Denel McIntire, Tim Rumrill, and Richard Cahill.

Winners in the B Flight were: first place, gross score – Chad Illingworth, Beverly Rakin-Byrne, David Byrne, and Roger Gillies; second place, gross score – Eric Warren, Dan Frost, Robert O’Brien, and Stuart Currie; first place, net score – Peter MacGillivray, Steve Ankuda, Deke Dexter, and Mike Martin; second place, net score – Mike Pinney, Collin Pinney, John Jeinnings, and Logan Jeinnings.

Closest to the pin for women through a random draw was Sarah Flore. Closest to the pin for men was Bob Kay, and closest to the 150 pole was Mike Langdon.

The sponsors and raffle prize donors made this year’s tournament a fundraising success. The sponsors this year at the Gold Tournament level of $5,000 were Coverys, M&T Bank, and The Richards Group.

Sponsors at the Tournament level of $1,000 were BlueWater Health, Connecticut Valley Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, NFP Property & Casualty Services, Ovation Healthcare, Splendid Splinter Vacation Rental, Springfield Cadillac GMC, and Vail Law Office.

Sponsors at the Tee/Green level of $500 included Claremont Savings Bank, Connecticut Valley ENT, GPI Construction, Health Plans Inc., ImageFIRST, Infinitt North America, Kinney Drugs Foundation, Richard and Carole Lechthaler, Mack Molding Company Inc., Northeast Delta Dental, and Vermont Mechanical Inc.

The Eagle sponsors at the $250 and up level were American General Life Insurance Company, Bellows Falls Country Club, Black Rock Steakhouse, Corebridge Financial, Crothall Healthcare, Fullerton Inn, Gilberte Interiors, KGA Inc., Red House Press, and Nathan and Sarah Roth.

The Birdie sponsors at the $100 level included Mike and Diane Halstead, Leader Distribution Systems Inc., and David and Cindy Loxsom.

“Many thanks go to our sponsors and participants for their generous support, and to the staff and volunteers that organized this event. I am grateful to all who made this event a fundraising success,” commented Robert Adcock, CEO of Springfield Hospital.

To see a list of all of the sponsors and donors of the raffle prizes, go to www.springfieldhospital.org/sponsors-for-the-2024-golf-challenge.