20th annual Sons of the American Legion Golf Tournament a success

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Sunday, Sept. 8, the Ludlow Sons of the American Legion Squadron 36 held their 20th annual golf tournament at Killington Golf Course. The overall winners, shooting a 19 under par score of 53, consisted of the defending team of Jake Lombard, Joel Lombard, Kurt Lombard, and Troy Demers. Second place honors, shooting a score of 59, went to the team of Todd Anderson, Jon Emmons, Chris Haynes, and Jack Maloney. Rounding out the top three with a score of 62 was the team of Tom Hyjek, Mike Hyjek, Mike Martin, and Woody Rodriques. This tournament was a fundraiser to support our local veterans and children, and with the support of all the players as well as our local sponsors, we can donate to these worthy causes. Other tournament winners were: closest to the pin for men, Steve Gebeault; closest to the pin for women, Mary Lou Shaw; and closet to the line, Earle Brown.

The Sons would like to thank all the volunteers who helped make this tournament possible, especially Mark and Beth Lombard, and Becky and Bethany Parker, who served up a fabulous lunch for all the players.

We would also like to thank the following hole sponsors, who helped make this tournament a huge success with their very generous donations: Ballard Hobart American Legion Post #36, Ballard Hobart American Legion Auxiliary Unit #36, Baker Distributing, Beardmore Excavating Inc., Benson’s Chevrolet Inc., Boondocks Welding & Fabricating LLC, Brewfest Beverage Company, Carleton Plumbing & Heating, Clear Choice Pool & Spa Service LLC, CSStoneworks, Colton Bright Side Electric, Countryside Alarms Inc., Crown Point Country Club, David Berry Woodworking Inc., 802 Auto Body, Farrell Distributors, Formula Ford of Rutland, Fostering Wellness, Gassetts Group, George B. Tucker Inc., Gilcris Enterprises Inc., Green Mountain National Golf Course, Green Mountain Sugar House, Hair By Paula Inc., High Country Contractors, Jeff Stearns Excavating, JC’s Plumbing & Heating, Josselyn Brothers Construction Inc., Killington Golf Course, Knight Tubs, LaValley Building Supply, Ludlow Insurance Agency Inc., Ludlow Service Center, Ludlow Shell, Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers Snowmobile Club, Master Plumbing & Heating, Papa John’s Sugar Shack, PDA Henry Cleveland, Olesky Excavation, Pete’s Painting Inc., Proctor Pittsford Country Club, Quirk Volkswagen N.H., Record Concrete Inc., Sanderson Contracting, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 7 Hardwick, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 19 Bristol, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 27 Middlebury, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 67 Chester, Squeels on Wheels BBQ, S.S. Property Management, Ted Stryhas Builder Inc., Weathersfield Pathfinders Snowmobile Club, and Wright Construction Company Inc.