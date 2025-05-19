2025 Memorial Day ceremonies

REGION – Below is a list of Memorial Day ceremonies and observances throughout the region. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls American Legion Post 37 will host Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday, May 26, starting at 10 a.m. This includes legion family members and the color guard, laying of wreaths at nine local cemeteries and memorials, and snacks at the post to follow.

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Memorial Day observances will be held on Monday, May 26, for Charlestown and North Charlestown, N.H. The North Charlestown parade starts promptly at 8 a.m., from the former Farwell School, proceeds to Ox Brook bridge for a brief Naval tribute, before continuing to Hope Hill Cemetery, where we will conduct ceremonies honoring all those who died in military service to our country. The Charlestown parade starts at the middle school on Olcott Street, at 10 a.m., and proceeds north on Main Street to Sullivan Street, returning to the monuments for observances. This year’s observance will be dedicated to Everett F. Mason, a Second Lieutenant with Company G, 41st Regiment, Second Armored Division, Third Army, who was killed in action in Germany on Nov. 27, 1944. Everyone is invited to attend and help honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can enjoy a free life of liberty and the opportunity to pursue happiness. The community is welcome and encouraged to enjoy a complimentary lunch at the post following the ceremony.

CHESTER, Vt. – Chester American Legion Post 67 will hold a Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 26, at 9 a.m., on the Chester Green, featuring guest speaker John Waite and prayer by Chaplin Semones.

GRAFTON, Vt. – Memorial Day observance in Grafton will take place on the traditional Friday, May 30, date. The memorial procession will form at 1:15 p.m., and begin at the Grafton Elementary School at 1:30 p.m., marching to the White Church for a bell toll, on to a brief service for those who died on land at the Village Cemetery, then to the Village Bridge for a brief service for those who died at sea. The procession will be followed by a Memorial Day program on the library lawn. The inclement weather location is the Grafton Community Church. All veterans are welcome to join us in marching or riding in the procession.

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow American Legion Post 36 will host a parade on Monday, May 26, starting at 9 a.m. on Pond Street, near Benson’s Chevrolet, and will continue to Veteran’s Park, the Grave of the Unknown, and back to the Legion for an open house to the public.

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 771 and American Legion Post 18 will hold a joint Memorial Day event on May 26, at 11 a.m., at the Springfield Memorial Park on River Street. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the VFW Post 771, at 191 River Street, by the Mobil Station.

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The First Congregational Church of Westminster, 3470 U.S. Route 5, will honor veterans on May 25, at the 10 a.m. Sunday service. All veterans are welcome to attend.