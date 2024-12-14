2025 Cavendish Community Calendar

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The 2025 Cavendish calendar is a great way to support your local community. Available now, the calendar features full-color photographs from local residents, and benefits the year-round work of the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association (CCCA). Calendars can be purchased at the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library or The Village Clipper in Proctorsville, or ordered online by emailing cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com.

“The calendar theme for 2025 is community strength and resilience,” said Robin Timko of the CCCA. “It seems very fitting as our region continues to recover from flood damage and related challenges. Funds raised through calendar sales support our efforts to preserve, celebrate, and invest in the physical beauty and community spirit that surrounds us.”

If you missed out submitting photos for the 2025 calendar contest, you’re in luck. Submissions are now open for the 2026 calendar, with the theme “Our Natural World.” For details, visit www.cavendishccca.org.