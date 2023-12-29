2023 End of the Year Review

JAN. 6 – Annual Grafton Ice Bar event sells out for the second year in a row

GRAFTON, Vt. – On Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7, the normally sleepy town of Grafton, Vt. welcomed the return of the annual party known as the Grafton Ice Bar. Sponsored by the Grafton Inn, Jamie Gregory Trucking and Excavating, and others, the event featured bars and sculptures carved from ice, a selection of craft beers, cocktails made with local Vermont spirits, hot apple cider, and bonfires aplenty.

By Paula Benson, The Shopper

JAN. 19 – Twin Falls Training Center offers gymnastics for all ages and abilities

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The recently launched Twin Falls Training Center (TFTC), co-owned by Cassandra Pedigo and Kari Gypson, is a newly established gymnastics facility located at 9B Spencer Drive in Bellows Falls. Pedigo is the Head Coach and has 10 years of training experience in gymnastics, while Gypson primarily handles operations, has worked in both the non-profit industry, and holds a bachelor’s degree in sustainable community development.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

JAN. 21 – Eagle found on Lake Rescue

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, Jan. 21, Game Warden Tim Carey received a report of a dead bald eagle on the ice on Lake Rescue in Ludlow. While retrieving the eagle Carey noticed blood on the birds feathers. He took the eagle to Eastwood Animal Clinic in Rutland who gave it an X-ray free of charge. The X-ray showed there was a pellet from an air rifle lodged in the bird’s leg.

By Ian Bard, The Vermont Journal

JAN. 24 – Ray Massucco Concert Series to premier at Bellows Falls Opera House

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Bellows Falls Opera House hosted the opening show of the newly launched Ray Massucco Concert Series, featuring Dar Williams and opening act Crys Matthews. The concert was the first in a series of four.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

JAN. 29 – Fire and Ice

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Ludlow, Plymouth, and Proctorsville Fire Departments and the Ludlow Ambulance gathered for a cold water rescue training. The members of the four departments met first at the Ludlow Fire Station to go over the different equipment of each department and how to use it in the event of mutual aid calls between the towns. The members discussed the protocol for different situations involving someone falling through the ice or being in open water during the winter.

By Ian Bard, The Vermont Journal

FEB. 1 – Green Union cannabis dispensary opens in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – New shop owner and 14-year Plymouth resident Al Baran’s New York accent surfaced on occasion as he ran through his story leading up to the decision to purchase the Salt Ash Inn, a 200-year-old inn in Plymouth, Vt., when he was 27 years old. Like many homes in Vermont, the inn has a rich history. In the 1830s, the main building was a stagecoach stop, later a general store, and at one point a post office. Prior to 1797, the town of Plymouth was called Saltash, and the area of town where the Salt Ash Inn sits was known as Plymouth Union, an inspiration for the name of the dispensary, Green Union.

By Paula Benson, The Vermont Journal

FEB. 7 – Rockingham Depot Bridge Project

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Rockingham Selectboard approved the proposed parking design for the Depot Bridge project, discussed bridge painting options, and Canal Street parking. Vanasse Hangen Brustlin (VHB) project manager Scott Burbank and Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) project manager Bob Klinefelter presented the next steps for the project. Burbank showed examples of similarly designed pedestrian bridges with color options.

By Betsy Thurston, The Shopper

FEB. 8 – Remembering Gary Smith: Studio Owner, Producer, Local Entrepreneur

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Gary Smith, known locally for bringing to life the Bellows Falls public radio station, WOOL-FM, and the farm-to-table restaurant on The Square, Popolo, has recently passed away. Smith resided in nearby Walpole, N.H. However, Smith’s path to the Bellows Falls area was also derived from a creative and influential path in which he became one of the most sought-after producers during the Boston alternative music scene some 40-plus years ago.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

FEB. 15 – Plans underway to preserve Rockingham Meeting House

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Walter Wallace, Rockingham Historic Commission coordinator, led the ongoing conversation on the preservation of the Rockingham Meeting House (RMH) at the Feb. 15 town hall meeting, where interested people gathered or joined online to hear Wallace give an update on the project.

By Paula Benson, The Shopper

FEB. 15 – Reports of racism and bullying collide with reverse decision on GMUHS “Chieftains” name

CAVENDISH, Vt. – “I am an eighth-grade kid student of Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, Vt., and I have been dealing with racial issues since last year and the beginning of this school year.” So began the letter written and read by Honoré Hazen at the Green Mountain Union School District School Board meeting on Feb. 15, 2023. Hazen continued reading, citing multiple examples of harassment, such as racist slurs spoken in the halls or lunchroom and written on the bathroom mirror and school bus seats.

By Paula Benson, The Vermont Journal

MARCH 10 – Ludlow town manager Scott Murphy moving on

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow town manager Scott Murphy, after serving the Town of Ludlow for roughly five years, is moving on to work as the town manager of Manchester, Vt., and Cavendish town manager Brendan McNamara is set to replace him at Ludlow. Murphy came into his position in Ludlow with years of municipal experience, having previously served as the Wilmington town manager and the Bennington director of economic and community development. Murphy’s experience in resort towns like Ludlow and Wilmington should transfer well to Manchester.

By Ian Bard, The Vermont Journal

MARCH 20 – Rockingham Town Hall roof targeted for solar project

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Town Hall, which is located on The Square in Bellows Falls, is in desperate need of a new roof. The project has also brought forth the option off adding a solar array atop the building. At a selectboard meeting back in January, town manager Scott Pickup talked to the Rockingham Selectboard and Bellows Falls Village Trustees about how the town is researching to determine what it would take to reinforce the roof to support a solar array installation.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

MARCH 22 – Citizens speak on Julian Quarry

CHESTER, Vt. – The presentation given at the selectboard meeting contained pictures and videos showcasing the citizens’ complaints. There were pictures of Dean Brook before and after it passed the Julian Quarry. The section before the quarry was green and clear, and the section of the brook following the quarry was almost completely white. Many of the citizens stated that the river was even running white that night.

By Ian Bard, The Vermont Journal

MARCH 29 – CTES principal Amy Bohren decides not to return next year

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The search is back on at Cavendish Town Elementary School (CTES) for a new principal to start in the 2023-2024 school year. Last Wednesday, March 29, Principal Amy Bohren announced her departure, after just over one year in the position.

By Paula Benson, The Vermont Journal

APRIL 5 – Potash Brook Road residents share concerns

CHESTER, Vt. – Many residents of Potash Brook Road approached the microphone, or spoke via Zoom, detailing their frequent, often frightening encounters, over a period of more than five years, with a person who lives in their neighborhood, described variously as having “mental issues” and having been “diagnosed with schizophrenia.” Several people described incidents in which the individual broke into their homes, verbally threatened them, or menaced their children on their own property.

By Nick Giberti, The Vermont Journal

APRIL 6 – The Eatery by Vermont Bliss opens in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Eatery by Vermont Bliss welcomed customers to 47 Depot Street for the first time on Thursday, April 6, serving breakfast sandwiches and burritos, salads, smash burgers, and lots of vegetarian choices. Fresh, locally sourced ingredients are what Chef Michelle Suker and Chef Jon Turco use to create a seasonal breakfast and lunch menu from their “scratch kitchen.”

By Paula Benson, The Vermont Journal

APRIL 10 – Springfield takes steps toward becoming a tech hub

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Monday, April 10, 2023, the Springfield Selectboard heard a presentation from interim executive director Marguerite Dibble of the Black River Innovation Campus (BRIC). Dibble reported on BRIC’s involvement with the Springfield Regional Development Corp. (SRDC), a program to support entrepreneurship in the Springfield area.

By Paula Benson, The Shopper

MAY 3 – Ludlow resolves beaver conflict

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Town of Ludlow has spared what remains of a local family of beavers who were building dams along South Hill Road, opting instead for nonlethal deterrence. Initially, one of the beavers had been “eradicated.” However, after concern from citizens of the town and the involvement of Protect Our Wildlife, a local wildlife advocacy group, the town “worked with the state to install a beaver baffle…[which] seems to be working,” said municipal manager Brendan McNamara.

By Nick Giberti, The Vermont Journal

MAY 16 – Canal Street redesign under discussion

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Village Trustees recently got their first look at the updated plans surrounding the redesign of Canal Street, which is directly related to the current Depot Street Bridge project. With construction set to begin in 2025, Canal Street will have a whole new look, featuring a one-way road for its entire length, as well as new lighting, sidewalks, and landscaping.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

MAY 18 – GMUSD Board in chaos over mascot

CHESTER, Vt. – After years of contentious debate over the use of “Chieftains” as the moniker of the Green Mountain Unified School District (GMUSD) sports teams, the school board’s most recent vote, at the May 18 meeting, ended in a tiebreaker. The board was split 5-5, which left it to recently appointed Board Chair Deb Brown to cast the deciding vote. Immediately after the decision, board member Keith Hill resigned from the board.

By Paula Benson, The Vermont Journal

MAY 24 – Garage Building doors ready to open

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – After a recent ribbon cutting and open house event, the new $10.75 million Garage Building project in downtown Bellows Falls is ready to open its doors for new tenants on June 1. Purchased in 2020 by the Brattleboro-based Windham and Windsor Housing Trust (WWHT), the affordable housing project was launched after multiple offers were made to the owner of the building, sign maker Frank Hawkins, before he finally agreed to part with the decaying building.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

MAY 31 – Dale Mann hired as new CTES principal

CHESTER, Vt. – The general decorum during the Wednesday evening, May 31, Green Mountain Union School District’s (GMUSD) Special Meeting was vastly different from the previous week. Reinstated board members Kate Lamphere and Katie Murphy were both at the meeting in person, seated along with other board members, Superintendent Lauren Fierman, and Board Chair Deb Brown. There were even some smiles and laughs.

By Paula Benson, The Vermont Journal

JUNE 2 – Green Mountain sweeps Division IV track titles

MANCHESTER, Vt. – The Green Mountain boys and girls track and field teams hoisted team state championship hardware, winning Division IV state titles on Friday in Manchester. Both races were close calls. The GM boys finished with 92 points, beating out Northfield by a single point, and Craftsbury Academy by two points. The Chieftain girls won with 112 points with second-place Northfield at 108 points.

JUNE 2 – Miss Bellows Falls Diner to be restored

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Miss Bellows Falls Diner, a longtime staple in downtown Bellows Falls listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was also awarded a $100,000 “historic preservation grant” from the Preservation Trust of Vermont. The grant greatly assisted the local nonprofit group Rockingham For Progress, Inc. (RFP) in purchasing the original 1940s-style Worcester Lunch Car Co. diner from the previous owner.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

JUNE 9 – Bill Lockwood leaves legacy in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bill and Jeanie Lockwood would have celebrated their 44th anniversary on June 9, 2023. Bill was described recently as “the kindest person I’d ever met.” With sparkling blue eyes, a mischievous smile, and a heart of gold, Bellows Falls and Rockingham were lucky indeed to have known Bill.

By Betsy Thurston, The Shopper

JUNE 30 – “Buddy Holly” rocks the Weston Playhouse

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Playhouse was rocking on Friday, June 30, when the multi-talented cast of “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” took over the stage for more than two hours, and brought the audience to its feet. It was opening night of the toe-tapping, smile-inducing, 1989 musical production, and the crowd was ready to have a good time. Directed by Meredith McDonough, choreographed by New York City-based Felicity Stiverson, and with musical direction by Matt Cusack, the inaugural performance didn’t appear to have a hiccup.

By Paula Benson, The Vermont Journal

JULY 5 – Chester passes controversial camper ban

CHESTER, Vt. – The July 5 meeting of the Chester Selectboard began with a public hearings on amendments to the town’s zoning bylaws. Among the more controversial topics was the proposed addition of language which would ban living in “self-contained travel trailers,” or campers, in Chester. After much discussion, the amendment narrowly passed.

By Nick Giberti, The Vermont Journal

JULY 10 – Flooding affects the region

REGION – Widespread flooding across the region began overnight Monday and continues, with significant damage in Andover, Cavendish, Chester, Londonderry, Ludlow, Mount Holly, and other surrounding towns. Many roads have washed out or been flooded, leading to road closures.

JULY 12 – Ludlow Selectboard and Trustees hear flood updates

LUDLOW, Vt. – By Wednesday, July 12, as the Ludlow Selectboard and Trustees held a special meeting to hear updates from McNamara on the emergency response, the waters had receded, but the damage was only beginning to be assessed. “The town is in a tough spot, and we’re reacting to it as best we can,” McNamara told those gathered, extending his thanks to Ludlow’s emergency management personnel. “Their response to this as a group has been tremendous…we’re not doing this without them.”

By Nick Giberti, The Vermont Journal

JULY 17 – Cavendish hears flood updates, sets tax rate

CAVENDISH, Vt. – At the July 17 Cavendish Selectboard meeting, town manager Rick Chambers gave an update on road conditions, reporting that “all town roads have sustained a lot of flood damage.” Chambers did say most roads are now passable, except for sections of Brook Road and Cavendish Gulf Road.

By Paula Benson, The Vermont Journal

JULY 27 – Residents voice concerns at Ludlow Electric Board meeting

LUDLOW, Vt. – The meeting of the Ludlow Electric Light Department’s Board of Commissioners on Thursday, July 27, was standing-room only; the small conference room at 9 Pond Street being just large enough to hold the number of concerned ratepayers who had turned up to voice their concerns. Ludlow’s electric rates are notably inexpensive, particularly by comparison to Green Mountain Power (GMP), which serves a number of the surrounding communities.

By Nick Giberti, The Vermont Journal

AUG. 4 – “Singin’ in the Rain” to close out shortened Weston Theater Company season

WESTON, Vt. – Executive Artistic Director of the Weston Playhouse Susanna Gellert, also the show’s director, welcomed the audience to the Walker Farm Theater on Friday, Aug. 4, for opening night of the musical “Singin’ in the Rain.” Gellert emphatically thanked the cast and crew, and everyone who pitched in to make sure the show would go on.

By Paula Benson, The Vermont Journal

AUG. 6 – Rockingham Old Home Days a success

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The 2023 Rockingham Old Home Days weekend, Friday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 6, was a success, even though thunder storm warnings on Friday canceled the recreation department’s carnival. The First Baptist Church supper and showing of Oppenheimer at the Bellows Falls Opera House were both well attended, and families were out looking for Waldo.

By Betsy Thurston, The Shopper

AUG. 20 – Volunteers clean up flood-damaged lakes

LUDLOW, Vt. – At least 40 volunteers came out to Lake Rescue equipped with work gloves, kayaks, small motorboats, and pickup trucks on Sunday, to clean up debris left behind after the historic July 2023 flood dumped about eight inches of rain upon the Ludlow lakes region. The Lake Rescue Clean-Up Day was the second of two such endeavors; the Lake Rescue Association (LRA) had organized a similar Lake Clean-Up Day the previous weekend on Lake Pauline, just south of the Lake Rescue dam, in cooperation with the Black River Action Team (BRAT).

Written by Lisa Hamm-Greenawalt

AUG. 27 – 2023 Best of Vermont Summer Festival a success

LUDLOW, Vt. – For the third consecutive year, the Best of Vermont Summer Festival, hosted by the Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce, was held at the Okemo Field in Ludlow, over the weekend of Aug. 26-27. Over 100 vendors were set up across the field. Food from the Hangry Hog, Mach’s Mobile Wood Fired Pizza, Smokin’ Bowls, and more, a display of antique tractors, demonstrations, activities for children, and a bandstand featuring live music throughout the day, gave visitors a lot to be excited about.

By Paula Benson, The Vermont Journal

AUG. 31 – Down to the Roots to open in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – On Thursday night, Aug. 31, new business partners Andi Goldman, Meredith Milliken, and Scott Blair welcomed a large, R.S.V.P.-only crowd to celebrate the licensing of their new cannabis retail store, Down to the Roots, in Chester. Guests included several of Down to the Roots’ staff of budtenders, some area farmers who will supply the product, other local business proprietors, and the property owner, Mark Williams.

By Paula Benson, The Vermont Journal

SEPT. 6 – Chester enacts six-month STR moratorium

CHESTER, Vt. – When Selectboard Chair Arne Jonynas made a motion to enact a moratorium on new STRs in Chester effective immediately, discussion ensued, led by board members Peter Hudkins and Arianna Knapp, in support of the moratorium, but taking issue with the effective date. The resolution was amended to change the effective date to Oct. 1, and passed with the consent of all members present.

By Nick Giberti, The Vermont Journal

SEPT 23. – The last Autumn Round Up

LUDLOW, Vt. –Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, were the last chance to visit the Barker Farm in the lush hills of Ludlow to experience the Autumn Round Up and Antique Engine and Machinery Show. An “old home days” style event hosted by proprietor Dan Moore, the weekend features more than just old tractors, with fresh-pressed apple cider, hand-crafted ice cream, 50-60 homemade pies made from scratch by Moore’s 80-year-old mother, and Moore’s vast collection of rare, vintage machinery and vehicles.

By Paula Benson, The Vermont Journal

SEPT 23. – Fairy House Festival celebrates the magic of nature

GRAFTON, Vt. – The Fairy House Festival marked its fifteenth year of celebrating the magic of Vermont’s fall season, in the fields and woods behind The Nature Museum on Townshend Road. This year’s event was held on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23 and 24. The gloomy skies did not damper the festivities, as visitors, some in costumes or fairy wings, walked along the Fairy House Trail to marvel at the details of each miniature creation.

By Paula Benson, The Shopper

OCT. 4 – Ludlow back on track and open for business

LUDLOW, Vt. – “The town is ready with open arms,” says Ludlow town manager Brendan McNamara, expressing optimism for the months ahead. In the wake of the flooding, McNamara explained, many businesses in Ludlow suffered a double blow, being affected not only by the physical repercussions of flood damage, but losing out on summer business as well. However, despite the relatively short time that has passed, McNamara describes the situation in Ludlow as “all systems go.”

By Nick Giberti, The Vermont Journal

OCT. 10 – Depot Street Bridge project delayed another year

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The proposed new Depot Street Bridge project, which was originally agreed upon in 2019 to back the Vermont Agency of Transportation in reconstructing the deteriorating bridge in Bellows Falls, has now been pushed back another year, and will start preliminary site work in the spring of 2026.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

OCT. 16 – Selectboard hears from scientists of Cavendish Labs

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Cavendish town manager Rick Chambers addressed the selectboard at the Monday night, Oct. 16, meeting, before introducing the research scientists behind a new organization in town, Cavendish Labs (CL). CL held an open house last weekend, which Chambers said he’d attended. After some confusion arose about the group and its work, Chambers asked members of the nonprofit to attend the Monday meeting, and present to the board what CL is all about.

By Paula Benson, The Vermont Journal

NOV. 1 – Contaminated soil an issue for potential community garden

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The potential site for a community garden at 66 Atkinson Street in Bellows Falls has been found to contain traces of lead and hydrocarbons, with additional environmental testing needed to be conducted. The now-empty lot at 66 Atkinson Street is the former location of the Meeting Waters YMCA building, which was leveled during the winter of 2021 due to its dilapidated condition. Prior to housing the YMCA, the building was once a Methodist church, and one of the oldest churches in Bellows Falls.

By Joe Milliken, the Shopper

NOV. 6 – Ludlow denies two FEMA buyouts

LUDLOW, Vt. – Discussion was focused on proposed FEMA buyouts for four properties in Ludlow. The owners of the properties had initiated a process by which FEMA would essentially give the town funds to purchase the properties, though the purchases come with significant restrictions on how the properties may be used going forward.Ultimately, the requests for the former Mojo and Mr. Darcy’s were denied, wile the requests for 21 Route 103 (formerly Subway) and 91 Route 103 (formerly Sam’s Steakhouse) were approved.

By Nick Giberti, The Vermont Journal

NOV. 15 – Tired but grateful

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – In Londonderry, two long-standing establishments took a hit, and are just now, five months later, getting back on their feet. Beverly Jelley, owner of Jelley’s Deli, a fixture on Main Street since 1990, said this is the third flood event she’s experienced as a Vermonter, and second time she’s had to put her store back together. “And the last,” Jelley added with a laugh.

By Paula Benson, The Vermont Journal

NOV. 30 – Family and community are top priority for Singleton’s

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – With the determination and spirit of true Vermonters, Alison and Dan Singleton returned to their store the morning after July’s flood, and got right to work. Soon, they were making bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches in the parking lot, feeding everyone who showed up. Alison put out free store merchandise which could no longer be sold, but with a wash or two could be worn.

By Paula Benson, The Vermont Journal

DEC 6. – Rescued stained-glass window has new owner

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – A very large and elaborate stained-glass window, known as “The Parable of the Sower,” which was rescued from the old and now demolished Methodist meeting house two years ago, is now being moved from its current location at the Bellows Falls train station. Two years ago, the window, which is 14 feet tall and 8 feet wide, was removed from the building at 66 Atkins Street and stored at the local train station facility.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

DEC. 12 – Talented innkeepers revamp Echo Lake Inn

LUDLOW, Vt. – This past July, when the sentiment was bleak after the floods in Ludlow, the owner of the Echo Lake Inn Tom Gianola and his faithful innkeepers Rachel LeClair and Jaclyn Olmstead went to work to immediately restore the inn, so that countless brides could enjoy their weddings that had been booked prior to the flood.

By Danielle Goodwin, The Vermont Journal

DEC. 14 – Major Ludlow business owner facing federal bribery charges

LUDLOW, Vt. – A major property owner in Ludlow was indicted on federal bribery charges on Thurdsay, Dec. 14, according to an announcement by United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams. Troy Caruso, who owns multiple Ludlow businesses, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, and one count of honest services wire fraud. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

By Nick Giberti, The Vermont Journal

DEC. 19 – Londonderry Adopts STR ordinance, regroups from floods

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Selectboard postponed their regularly scheduled meeting to Tuesday, Dec. 19, after the floodwaters rose once again, impacting the Town of Londonderry on Dec. 18. The town estimates “less than $20,000 in damages,” reported town administrator Shane O’Keefe. “A lot of the work we did from the July storm held up really nicely.”

By Shawntae Webb, The Vermont Journal

DEC. 22 – By the skin of their teeth

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Sunday night, Dec. 17, and Monday, Dec. 18, brought an unwelcome sense of déjà vu to the town of Londonderry, and many other southern Vermont villages, when the area was hit with another deluge of rain, bringing with it all too vivid memories of the July floods. Londonderry business owners, who had only opened their doors again in October, kept an eye on the West River that morning, as 2-4 inches of rain pummeled southern Vermont.

By Paula Benson, The Vermont Journal

DEC. 18 – Shaw’s reopening timeline still unclear

LUDLOW, Vt. – At the meeting of the Ludlow Development Review Board on Monday, Dec. 18, the board heard updates regarding the rebuilding of Shaw’s Supermarket in Ludlow, which still has an unclear timeline for their reopening.

By Nick Giberti, The Vermont Journal

DEC. 19 – Lononderry adopts STR ordinance

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The selectboard made a few final, minor changes to their short-term rental (STR) ordinance language at the Dec. 19 meeting; one of eight times they have made adjustments to the document. Board member Melissa Brown stated she had discussed the potential language for the zoning requirements with planning commission board members, and “they made a motion to support us and work together.” The selectboard passed the STR ordinance unanimously.

By Shawntae Webb, The Vermont Journal