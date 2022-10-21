2022’s Fastest Kids in Town

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center held the Fastest Kid in Town Race at Riverside Park as part of the Vermont Apple Festival. A huge thank you to our sponsor, Springfield Hospital, for helping us to bring this race back after a Covid-19 hiatus. Also, a huge thank you to the Springfield Cosmos Cross Country Team and coach Stephen Lawrence for volunteering and assisting us on race day.

Children ages 5 to 12 competed in 100 or 200-yard dashes for the fastest boy and girl in each category. This year’s winners are Ian Taylor, ages 5–6; Turner Shute and Aoife Joyce, ages 7–8; Magnus Conroy and Adela Fuentes, ages 9–10; and Malachi Bactad and Keeli Stewart, ages 11–12.

Congratulations to all the winners and all the participants. The Fastest Kid in Town is one of the many ways we raise awareness of the importance of physical activity, especially for our youth. The EdgarMay also provides programming for youth and families throughout our region to encourage healthy habits and physical activity that is social, engaging, and fun. Look for future youth and family programs and events on Facebook, Instagram, and at www.edgarmay.org.

Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, 140 Clinton St. in Springfield, provides area residents of all ages with the opportunities and resources necessary to live an active and healthy lifestyle in a safe, clean, and supportive environment. For more information, call 802-885-2568, email info@edgarmay.org, or visit www.edgarmay.org.