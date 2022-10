BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at 7 p.m., the Terrier Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the American Legion in Bellows Falls, Vt. Seating is limited and donations appreciated. Refreshments will be served.

Nominations for Hall of Fame Terriers were conducted in May of this year. The selected inductees will be Sue Stack, Thelma and John Bronk, and Bill Lockerby.