2021 Christmas services

ASCUTNEY

Brownsville Community United Methodist Church, 66 Brownsville-Hartland Rd.

Christmas Eve service is at 7 p.m. For more information, go to www.brownsvilleumc-vt.org or www.facebook.com/brownsvillecommunitychurch.

BELLOWS FALLS

Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St.

Please join us for our Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, “Lessons and Carols,” Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. There will be no service Sunday, Dec. 26. For more information, go to www.immanuelepiscopal.org.

CAVENDISH

Cavendish Baptist Church, 2258 Main St.

Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. will be offered in-person and virtual via Facebook Live. If you attend in-person, please wear a mask and practice physical distancing. Go to www.facebook.com/Cavendish-Baptist-Church-258814894244302. For more information, go to www.CavendishBaptist.com or call 802-226-7131.

CHESTER

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St.

On Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, join us for carol singing at 6:30 p.m. followed by a service at 7 p.m. On Christmas Day is a simple, quiet spoken service at 10 a.m. Mask wearing and social distancing should be observed. For more information, go to www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org or call 802-875-6000.

GRAFTON

Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St.

Join us Christmas Eve at 4:15 p.m. for a traditional Christmas Eve service with Pastors CJ King and Bill Watson. All are welcome. Please wear masks in the sanctuary. For more information, go to www.graftoncommunitychurch.org, or call 802-843-2346.

LONDONDERRY

First Baptist Church, 62 Crescent St., S. Londonderry, Vt.

The Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Masks are suggested for those who are unvaccinated. For more information, visit www.firstbaptistlondonderryvt.org or call 802-856-7266.

Second Congregational Church of Londonderry, 2051 N. Main St.

This year there will be Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each service will be open to 75 people and preregistration at 2ndcongochurch@gmail.com or 802-824-6453 is required. You will receive a confirmation email or phone call. Masks are required, and the sanctuary doors will be open, so dress warmly. The services will also be live-streamed. For more information, go to www.2ndcongregationalchurchvt.org.

LUDLOW

Annunciation Catholic Church, Corner of Depot and High St.

On Friday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve services are at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Christmas Day service is at 10 a.m., and Sunday, Dec. 26, services are 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. No evening Vigil Mass for Sunday. New Year’s Eve Vigil Mass is at 4:30 p.m. with a New Year’s Day mass at 10 a.m. Sunday services are 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. There’s no Vigil Mass for Sunday. For more information, go to www.okemovalleycatholicparishes.com or call 802-228-3451.

Ludlow Baptist Church, on the Green, 99 Main St.

We will host a Christmas Cantata & Candlelight Service Friday, Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m. on the green. For more information, go to www.LudlowBaptist.org.

United Church of Ludlow (UCC and Methodist), 48 Pleasant St.

The Christmas Eve service is Friday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Adults, families, and kids of all ages and faith backgrounds are welcome to join. This traditional service will feature scripture, lessons, music, and lighting of the Advent wreath. One of the highlights will be singing “Silent Night” together by candlelight. Please come to this beautiful sanctuary to take a break from holiday preparations and experience the joy and miracle of Jesus Christ’s birth. Handicap parking and access are available. Please contact the church at 802-228-4211 or unitedchurch@tds.net with any questions.

SPRINGFIELD

Calvary Baptist Church, 156 Main St.

Christmas Eve service is 6 p.m. For more information, go to www.calvarylovesspringfield.com or www.facebook.com/calvarybaptistchurchspringfieldvt.

First Congregational Church UCC, 77 Main St.

Christmas Eve service will take place at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 24. All are welcome to join as we recount the story of Christ’s birth through scripture readings, singing of carols, and candlelight. In keeping with recent recommendations, attendees are encouraged to mask, and our spacious sanctuary allows for prudent distancing. For more information, call 802-885-5728, email fccucc@vermontel.net, or go to www.fccuccspfdvt.org.

Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 90 Park St.

The “Vigil on the Eve of the Nativity of Our Lord” is Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. with the Divine Liturgy on the Nativity of Our Lord Dec. 25 at 9 a.m. For more information, call 802-885-2615 or go to www.htocvt.org.

North Springfield Baptist Church, 69 Main St.

Join in our Christmas Eve service, Friday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. It will be a “Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols.” Pastor Joanne Thomas will be leading the service. We are asking that those attending to please wear a mask. Come celebrate the birth of Jesus with us! For more information, please email the church office at office@nsbcvt.org or call 802-886-8107. We are handicap accessible.

Precision Valley Baptist Church, 69 Rt. 106

Join us Friday, Dec. 24 for our Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/precisionvalleybaptistchurch.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 10 Pleasant St.

Christmas Eve services are 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. For more information, go to www.stmaryjoseph.com.

United Methodist Church, 10 Valley St.

On Friday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve worship is 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-3456 or go to www.facebook.com/United-Methodist-Church-Springfield-VT-322291501204197.

Unitarian Universalist Church, 21 Fairground Rd.

You’re invited to “Christmas Eve Stories and Carols” with Rev. Mellen Kennedy and Rev. Will Hunter. The service will be held via Zoom, Friday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. Springfield Meetinghouse and the Weathersfield Center Congregation will be collaborating once again. Join us for Christmas carols, nativity reflection, singing, stories, and community. The virtual choir will be performing. Stay for virtual coffee and social time. Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6130779853. For more information, go to www.uuspringfieldvt.org or email uuspringfieldvt@gmail.com.

WALPOLE, N.H.

St. John’s Episcopal Church, corner of Westminster and Elm St.

The Christmas Eve service will be 7 p.m. with Rev. Duncan Hilton presiding. For more information, go to www.stjohnswalpole.org.

First Congregational Church of Walpole UCC, 15 Washington Sq.

The Christmas Eve Candlelight Service of Lessons and Carols will be Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. To join the online service, go to www.walpolenhucc.org. Regular Sunday worship will continue to be in-person and via Zoom.

Walpole Unitarian Church, corner of Union and Main St.

We invite you to “Christmas Eve Celebration” beginning at 5 p.m. via Zoom. For links and updates, go to www.walpoleunitarianchurch.org.