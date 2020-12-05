2020 Komen’s Virtual More Than Pink Walk successful in Vermont

REGION – Susan G. Komen has exciting news to announce! The 2020 Komen Vermont Virtual More Than Pink Walk raised $81,359.86, surpassing its event goal of $80,000. The original Vermont More Than Pink Walk was scheduled for July as an in-person event. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of participants, many of whom are breast cancer survivors and therefore immune-compromised, Komen leadership opted to host the event virtually, delayed the event to October and asked all to #walkehereyouare.

Catie Fauvelle, state executive director, New England Susan G. Komen, said, “I am blown away by the tremendous support of our participants and donors this year. The strength and resilience of the New England region, our multi-state community, is remarkable and despite the event looking very different from previous years, the generosity and passion for our mission remained steady.”

Vermont’s top overall fundraiser, as of event day Oct. 24, was Christina Pujdak of Weston, raising over $4,500. Pujdak was also the 2019 top-fundraiser.

Longtime Komen event supporter, and 20-year breast cancer survivor, Pat Loller of Williston closed out the event season as a $5,000-plus fundraiser.

Rounding out the top-three individual fundraisers is Cindy Marshall of Manchester Center, raising over $4,600.

Another 13 Vermont MTPWalk registrants each topped $1,000 in fundraising, four of them topping $2,500.

The two top fundraising teams each raised over $7,000: Neighborhood Connections, captained by Chris Pujdak of Weston, and Mettawee Milers Return, captained by Linda Maness of Pawlet.

Other top fundraising teams for 2020 include PerSisters, raising over $6,000, captained by Jean Andersson-Swayze of Charlotte. The following teams each raising over $5,000: Taryn’s Team, captain Taryn Cocheo of Manchester; Rack Pack for a Reason, captain Jennifer Brodeur of Ashby, Mass.; and Life is good, captain Pat Loller of Williston.

Registrants posted their #walkwhereyouare photos showing selfies and groups taking their More Than Pink walk of any distance along paved and dirt roads, along lakesides, and even mountain tops.

Two other New England virtual More Than Pink Walks, Connecticut and Massachusetts, took place Oct. 24. Both of these virtual MTPWalks also surpassed their event goals, Connecticut raising over $200,000 and Massachusetts surpassing $170,000.

These three New England region More Than Pink Walk events are part of Susan G. Komen’s signature fundraising series supported by National Presenting Sponsor Bank of America and National Series Sponsor Walgreens.

On the local level, valued support came from these Vermont Virtual More Than Pink Walk sponsors: EQX 102.7 FM, WCAX-TV3, Greenhaven Financial Management LLC, Nanci Gordon Media Services, Foley Cancer Center – a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center, McWayne Jewelers, Manchester Journal, Rutland Herald, Vermont Country Store, Berkshire Bank, and Old Mill Road Media.