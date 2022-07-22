CAVENDISH, Vt. – The 12th Annual Cavendish Town Wide Tag Sale will take place on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The sale will be concentrated along Main Street, but there will be vendors all throughout the town. Both Village Greens will be full of sellers, and both Cavendish and Proctorsville will be providing food. For those with questions about who is doing what, feel free to stop by the gazebo at the Cavendish Connects booth.

Free space on the Village Green is available to anyone living in Cavendish or serving the community in some regard, such as with a business or community based organization. For more information, call 802-226-7807 or email cavendishconnects@gmail.com.