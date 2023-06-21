OVRCC name Gill Odd Fellows Home Member of the Month

LUDLOW, Vt. – Carol Lighthall, Executive Director of the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (right), recently presented Administrator Theresa Southworth (center) and Director of Nursing January Reichert (left) of The Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow with their June 2023 Member of the Month certificate. They were recognized by the chamber for their national award, the 2023 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award, from the American College of Health Care Administrators (ACHCA). To learn more, visit www.yourplaceinvermont.com/member-of-the-month-gill-odd-fellows-home.