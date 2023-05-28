SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On June 10, at 11 a.m., Rebecca Rupp will be speaking at Springfield Town Library for her presentation “Wolf Peaches, Poisoned Peas, and Madame Pompadour’s Underwear.”

Common garden vegetables have long and fascinating histories. Science and history writer Rebecca Rupp will discuss the stories behind many of our favorites, among them the much-maligned tomato and potato, the mostly popular pumpkin, and Vermont’s dynamic duo of kale and Gilfeather turnip. Find out why a lot of people don’t like beets, how a 17th-century pirate named the bell pepper, how carrots won the Trojan War, and how George Washington was nearly assassinated with a plate of poisoned peas.

This talk is free, open to the public, and accessible to those with disabilities. For more information, contact Tracey Craft at 802-885-3108 or stlvtprograms@gmail.com.

“Wolf Peaches, Poisoned Peas, and Madame Pompadour’s Underwear” is a Vermont Humanities Council (VHC) program hosted by Springfield Town Library, supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the NEH or VHC.