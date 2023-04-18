Whiting Library Seed Lending Library

CHESTER, Vt. – “Take some, share some” is their motto. Most seed packets that you purchase have an average of 150 seeds. The seed library has quite a few seeds to choose from. If you’re planning to start tomatoes or peppers, now is the time to check out the seed library. Seed packets currently available are from 2022 stock, but are still viable, and were donated by High Mowing Seeds and Erskine’s Grain & Garden store in Chester.

If you have more seeds than you need, or saved seeds from your garden last year and would like to share, there are small envelopes available at the seed library. Be sure to clearly mark envelopes with pertinent seed information before donating. MVCA will be adding more seed varieties over the next couple of weeks.

The seed library is run by volunteers from both MVCA and the Chester Community Greenhouse and Gardens. For more information about the seed library or the new Chester community garden, please contact Melody Reed at chestergreenhouse@gmail.com. The Whiting Library is located at 117 Main Street in Chester, Vt. Check out their website for open hours at www.whitinglibrary.org.