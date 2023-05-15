WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Westminster Community Plant Sale and Bake Sale will be held on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. This year there are a variety of carefully potted beauties for your gardens. All plants are carefully sourced to be pest-free. They are field-grown, hardy, weed-free specimens, potted with love and care. Come early for the best selection, and get homemade wonderful baked goodies.

In perennials we have peonies, day lilies, hostas, phlox, echinacea, rudbeckia (black-eye Susans), shasta daisies, creeping geraniums, jacob’s ladder, ground phlox, false solomon seal, lupine, lamb’s ear, columbine, goat’s beard, dutchman’s breeches, rhubarb, wild ginger, forget-me-nots, iris, sedum, lady mantle, coreopsis, lily of the valley, astilbe, creeping ranunculus, allium, catmint, monk’s hood, anemone/windflower, and many specialties you must come and see. Come be surprised.

We will also have a few selected herbs and shrubs.

Other specials include potted dahlia (tender tuber – not perennial), assorted veggies, nasturtiums, and sunflowers.

There is a discount for volume—buy more, save more.

Sale begins at 9 a.m. at the Westminster West Library. Please bring cash or check. All proceeds go to the Westminster West Library.