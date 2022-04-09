Westminster Cares announces 2022 Garden Tour

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – After two years of event cancellations due to the pandemic, Westminster Cares is excited to announce that we will be hosting our 2022 Westminster Garden Tour again this summer. The event will be held the weekend of July 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Proceeds from this event go to support the programs and services of Westminster Cares whose mission is: “Creating opportunities for seniors and adults with disabilities to live with dignity and independence in the community.”

If you would like to be on our Garden Tour email list, please send an email to westminstercaresvt@gmail.com. You can also visit our website at www.westminstercares.org and like us on Facebook for updates on the Garden Tour.