Upgrade your home with your tax refund

REGION – Spring is officially in full swing and that means warmer weather, blooming flowers and of course, the tax deadline. If you’re tempted to spend your refund on fancy technology or something equally pricey – you may want to strategically reevaluate how you can get the most from your refund to ensure you get the most bang for your buck. No matter the size of your refund, there are a few projects you can take on that will give your home a little (or a lot) of an upgrade. Look below to start planning your home’s next glow up!

Kitchen

If you want to focus your efforts and dollars on a specific room, the kitchen is your best bet. Kitchen upgrades are a surefire way to increase your home’s value and hopefully make it a little more livable. Splurge on a new appliance, upgrade your cabinets or change your countertops for a new look.

Lighting

Want to change up the look and feel of your entire home without making costly updates? An easy and affordable upgrade is changing your home’s light fixtures! Choose from any style and price range to fit your needs and see how light can change your home.

Flooring

If you’ve always dreamed of trading in carpeting for hardwood floors, funding this upgrade with your refund could bring big returns on your home’s value. You can try to DIY this to save or splurge for professional installation.

Patio & Lawn

Building a new patio or deck during spring ensures a perfect place to spend your summer! Consider taking the time to create a new space for your backyard. If you already have a stellar patio, take the rest of your upgrades outdoors.

Exterior

There’s nothing like a curb appeal boost! If you want to focus your efforts on the appearance of your home, you can opt for a few updates like painting the exterior, getting a new door or updating your garage door.

Energy Efficiency

Thinking of adding a little green to your home in the guise of energy-efficiency? Replacing old kitchen appliances with Energy Star models, sealing air leaks, adding insulation or replacing drafty windows is a great way to start making your home more efficient (and save you some cash in the long run).

Looking for a bigger project than just a quick home update? As America’s Renovation Lender, Victoria Blodgett will be happy to walk you through PrimeLending’s range of renovation solutions. Let’s chat today about your goals!

Written by PrimeLending