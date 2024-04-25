“The Home Buying Process” at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, May 2, at 6 p.m., join Will Cronin from Barrett & Valley Associates Inc. at the Springfield Town Library for a presentation called “The Home Buying Process: A Step-by-Step Guide.”

Discover the step-by-step process of buying a home, from securing a loan, to avoiding overpayment, and addressing closing costs. Learn about each step in the process.

Will has lived in vastly different places, from Boston, to Como, Italy, and Vermont. However, one thing that always caught his attention, no matter where he was, was real estate. Will enjoyed admiring the ancient medieval buildings of Como, and comparing them to the suburban houses he grew up in around Boston. Now, Will is passionate about helping people take a significant step in their lives by finding their first home, comfortably.

This event is free and open to the public. Call the library at 802-885-3108 with any inquiries, or visit our calendar of events to sign up at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.