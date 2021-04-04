BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Before master gardener Ham Gillett’s Composting Q&A session Thursday, April 15 at 7 p.m., lasso any backyard compost questions, and send them along to Rockingham Library at programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call 802-463-4270. Receiving questions before April 15 allows Ham the perfect opportunity to crowd-source everyone’s queries for the benefit of many in an efficient informative manner. Watching the online video, www.okemovalley.tv/virtual-composting-workshop, about composting before sending queries is a perfect way for both novices and pros to unearth questions they’ve always wanted to ask an expert. When sending your composting questions to Rockingham Library, make sure to also sign up for a Zoom invitation to Ham’s Q&A session.

To help residents who want to do backyard composting, the Southern Windsor Windham Counties Solid Waste Management District is selling Soil Saver composters. To purchase one, download and print out the order form at www.vtsolidwastedistrict.org/uploads/5/0/4/4/50449173/website_order_form_2021.pdf and mail it in with a check. If you can’t print one out, call 802-674-9235 or email mobrien@marcvt.org and a form will be mailed to you.

A free compost bin and kitchen scrap pail will be awarded to one lucky Backyard Composting Zoom attendee April 15. This program is sponsored by the Rockingham Library, the American Library Association, and the Southern Windsor Windham Counties Solid Waste Management District. It is free and open to the public.

The Dirt on Composting is part of a series, “Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Climate Change,” at Rockingham Library sponsored by a grant from the American Library Association. Backyard composting is but one of many ways to build resilience in the face of climate change. Composting food scraps in your own backyard allows landfill space to fill less quickly and reduces the release of greenhouse gases from landfills. Compost also nourishes garden soil. That’s one step closer to accessing healthy food just outside your door.

To receive an invitation to this Zoom discussion, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the library at 802-463-4270. Leave your phone number and email address. For those who do not have a computer, there is an alternative method of joining Zoom through a phone call. Please note that there might be a phone charge for this.