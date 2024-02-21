Straw bale gardening with GMG

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Green Mountain Gardeners are hosting a program by Peter Isakson on straw bale gardening on Monday, March 4, at 11 a.m., at the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad. This meeting is open to the public and all are invited to attend, with light snacks to follow the presentation. Local gardener Isakson has been experimenting with straw bales since 2018, has had great success, and will present the pros and cons of this unique gardening endeavor. For those lacking space or equipment for gardening, or with an empty corner of the driveway, straw bales may prove to be the answer. Please RSVP to Peggy Mole at pbmole@gmail.com.

The Green Mountain Gardeners foster horticulture, beautification, and conservation in the mountain towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, and Weston. In addition, the group also serves their communities through beautification and service projects. Visit their website, www.greenmountaingardeners.net, to learn more or to join the organization.