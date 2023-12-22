Springfield Garden Club’s Holiday Market a success

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Garden Club would like to thank the local community who showed up in force to attend their 2023 Christmas Holidays Pop-Up Market at the former Young’s Propane location in the plaza. The garden club is grateful to the members and spouses who made the event possible. Members handmade and decorated 184 items for sale in the days prior that included 34 wreaths, a decorated snowshoe, 14 boxwood trees, 49 evergreen centerpieces, and pinecone angels and snowmen. Eleven beautiful baskets chock full of goods were provided by members Bonny Andrews, Adrienne Faulhaber, Sue Hernon, Linda Jones, Linda Kelley, Delores Kuhn, Rosann Sexton, Deb Smith, and Wendy Stephens, to be raffled off. The market was a tremendous success, and will allow the club to continue their community projects in 2024.

The garden club was also overwhelmed with gratitude for the many business and private donations. Sincere thanks go to All Seasons Construction Corp., Bibens Home Center, BillGO Inc., John and Corky Bond, Kelly Burke, Shirley Cooper, Warren Cross, Bev and B.J. Crowley, Crown Point Country Club, Flo Ann Dango, Christopher J. Fauver DDS, John and Pat Graves, Steve Green, Mary Helen Hawthorne, HB Energy Solutions, Linda Husband, ImageTek MFG, Fredda and Bob Kischko, Lamb and McNaughton PC, Darlene Larochelle CPA, Juliet and Jim Loutrel, Geri and Rick Marasa, Patricia Martin, Walter Martone and Marc Kimball, Winifred McDowell, Linda and Kurt Merriman, Priscilla Millay, Gay Mobus, Diane Neronsky, Karen and Chris Oehl, P&S Distributors, Brian and Christina Perkins, Ellen and Tony Petrillo, Springfield Housing Authority, Margaret Straub, Gwynna Taylor, Vermont Timber Works, Harriet and Lyle Wood, Woodbury Florist, and Sharon Yesman. Thanks as well to the many garden club members who made a personal donation.

Every summer, the garden club plants and maintains more than 30 planters and window boxes along main street, as well as six larger garden areas at town hall, the plaza traffic island, Route 10/106, the Eureka schoolhouse, the Blue Star Memorial Garden (on Main Street at Valley Street), and a Plant-It-Pink Memorial Garden (at the intersection of Route 11 and Paddock Road). The club sponsors and co-sponsors public talks related to gardening, provides scholarships to local students, creates floral arrangements every month for Meals on Wheels recipients, and engages local youth and the elderly in garden projects. The club also collaborates with Springfield on the Move, the Town of Springfield, and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce on the revitalization of the downtown area.

To learn more about the Springfield Garden Club, see their website at www.springfieldgardenclub.org, or their Facebook page, “Springfield Garden Club of Vermont.”