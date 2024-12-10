Prop swap at Fletcher Memorial Library

LUDLOW, Vt. – A prop swap is a gathering to exchange plant cuttings, also called “props,” from existing plants – essentially a plant swap focused on propagating new plants from cuttings rather than trading whole potted plants. Participants bring their healthy plant cuttings to the swap, and trade them with others. Start an indoor garden, or add to your growing collection.

Join us at Fletcher Memorial Library on Monday, Dec. 16, at 5:30 p.m., for a prop swap. Bring healthy and pest-free propagated clippings of your favorite house plants ready to go to their new home, wrapped in a wet paper towel or in a jar with water. Come to the library and connect with other plant enthusiasts, and share in the fun of indoor gardening.

This program is free and open to the public. Fletcher Memorial Library is located at 88 Main Street, Ludlow, Vt. If you have questions regarding this or other library programs, please visit www.fmlnew.org, or call 802-228-8921.