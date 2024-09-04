Preorder Chester Townscape spring bulbs

CHESTER, Vt. – On Sept. 21 and 22, Chester Townscape (CT) will sell spring-flowering bulbs at Chester’s Fall Festival, near the Hearse House and information booth at the Village Green. All bulbs are top quality, hardy, easy care, and expected to return year after year when grown in full or part sun in a well-drained location. Shipped straight from Holland, this year’s bulbs include two kinds of daffodils, Purple Sensation allium, and a red tulip tinged with sun-catching yellow. Bulbs may be purchased either by cash and carry at the festival, or by preorder. Download the descriptive 2024 bulb order form at www.chestervt.gov/chester-townscape.

Preordered bulb pickup and festival purchases will run on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine. To preorder, mail the completed form and check made out to CCA, with “CT bulbs” in the memo line, to Chester Townscape, P.O. Box 561, Chester, VT 05143, before Sept. 14, to receive email confirmation to bring at pickup time. For additional information, or for those who must make alternative pickup arrangements, contact Polly Montgomery at 802-875-5446 or montgomerypolly@yahoo.com.

At the festival, Townscape will also raffle two attractive wooden planters created by woodworker Stu Stocker, and offer maps of Chester by well-known local artist Lew Watters. The maps are ready for framing, and would make excellent gifts. Also available will be CT’s free brochures for the Main Street and the Stone Village/Depot walking tours. All sales support Chester Townscape’s seasonal floral displays at public places around town. Chester Townscape is a tax-exempt volunteer organization.