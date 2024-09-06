Preorder Chester Townscape raised wooden planter

CHESTER, Vt. – Master woodworker and Chester Townscape (CT) member Stu Stocker will create a maximum of 10 handcrafted wooden planters to sell in support of Chester Townscape’s beautification efforts in Chester. Interested buyers may choose either a rustic or a Victorian-style raised planter, whose sealed finish may be painted or stained to accent a desired decor. The Victorian style has additional design embellishments, and an extended top surface for functional workspace. Each planting box is lined with waterproof material, and is ready to be filled with soil and desired flowers, herbs, or vegetables. To secure a planter, download the order form that shows photos, dimensions, and prices for the two styles at www.chestervt.gov/chester-townscape.html.

Because the total number of planters is limited to 10, prepaid orders need to be mailed to Chester Townscape before Oct. 1. The lucky buyers will be notified by email if their orders can be filled, and when and where the pickup will take place in Chester this fall. The earlier an order is placed, the greater the chance of securing one of the 10 planters.

For those who do not place their orders in time, Chester Townscape will raffle off one of each style planter at CT’s display near the Hearse House and information booth on the Village Green at the Chester Fall Festival, on Sept. 21 and 22. For questions, please contact chestertownscape@gmail.com or call 978-500-5805.