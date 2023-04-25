Pre-order your Chester Townscape Hanging Baskets

CHESTER, Vt. – Chester Townscape is offering hanging baskets to welcome spring and beautify your home or business. The hanging baskets – created by a new local grower this year – are in 12-inch fiber pots, to reduce watering needs. Baskets feature mixed flowers in a choice of four different combinations: for sunny locations in either hot or cool colors, or for shady locations in either hot or cool colors. They are available by pre-order, and will benefit Chester Townscape, the volunteer organization which provides seasonal flowers in bridge boxes, planters, and public gardens in Chester.

To pre-order, download the form from www.chestervt.gov/chester-towncape.html, complete it, and mail it with your check (unless you indicate payment by credit card) by Monday, May 1, to Chester Townscape, PO Box 561, Chester, VT 05143.

Pick-up will take place on Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the information booth on Main Street, across from the Chester Village Green. All money raised helps fund Townscape’s beautification projects. For questions or alternative pick-up arrangements, please contact Lynn Russell at chestertownscape@gmail.com or at 802-875-2707.