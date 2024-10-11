Native plants presale for next spring

WINDHAM, Vt. – Looking to plant more native species next year? The Fourth Corner Foundation in Windham is offering a presale for native plants.

Now through Oct. 30, a listing of over 40 native plant species is available for pick up in May 2025. To order, visit www.thefourthcornerfoundation.org. Pricing is based on a wholesale structure to make them highly affordable.

Proceeds will go towards a 2026 donated native plant installation for a local organization. If you know an organization that would benefit from a garden installation, or have any questions about the sale, please email Kate Fellows at kate@4cfoundation.org.