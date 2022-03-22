Ludlow Community Garden invites to members to join

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Area Community Garden is open to all residents of Ludlow and neighboring towns. It is fenced-in and located in the Fletcher Farm grounds on Route 103, at the border between Ludlow and Proctorsville. Individual 10 foot by 10 foot plots are used to grow vegetables, flowers, and some fruits. Shared plots, double plots, and waist-high raised beds are also available. All members take care of their own plots as well as help maintain the common areas of this beautiful garden.

A separate enclosed area is dedicated to composting food scraps. This is an on-going educational project made possible through a Grow Grant from the New England Grassroots Environmental Fund and support from the Composting Association of Vermont, the Vermont Community Garden Network, and the participation of UVM Extension Master Gardeners and Master Composters.

The yearly plot fee includes the use of all garden tools, hoses, carts, water, compost, some seeds, and other materials. To sign up and reserve a plot or two, please send an email with your full name, address, and phone number to ludlowgarden@tds.net. A reply with instructions will be sent to all who contact us. Scholarship plots are available upon request. Plots and raised beds are available on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information or to schedule a visit to the garden, please call Michael Lawson at 207-317-0443, Phil Carter at 802-228-7445, or Rosa Donohue at 802-228-7496. You can also go to Facebook, “Ludlow Area Community Garden.”