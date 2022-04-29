Londonderry Connections hosts Master Gardeners

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Native plants are very important for your garden because, once established, natives are able to withstand seasonal conditions such as frigid, snowy winters, the circumstances that they have evolved in. Native plants also enhance local biodiversity by offering food and habitat for wildlife. Best of all, these plants belong in our area and make your landscape a distinctly regional one.

On Thursday, May 19 at 3 p.m., Neighborhood Connections will host Cheryl Wilfong and Somara Zwick, Vermont Master Gardeners, who will discuss why it is important to landscape with natives. They will share a list of plants suited to our location.

The duo will also discuss the new and highly destructive group of earthworm species invading Vermont forests. Find out why it is important to spot them in your garden and what to do about them.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services organization located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace.