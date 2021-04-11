Learn how to prune fruit trees, shrubs, and vines

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Windham and Windsor County chapters of University of Vermont Extension Master Gardeners will host a free Zoom presentation Saturday, April 24, from 9-10:30 a.m., on pruning fruiting plants.

Lee Reich, a horticultural consultant and writer, will describe correct and timely pruning methods for apples, peaches, grapes, blueberries, and other fruiting plants to keep them healthy, productive, and bearing the tastiest fruits. He also will demonstrate how to a restore a neglected plant through proper pruning.

The session is being offered in collaboration with the Rockingham Free Public Library. It is open to all interested gardeners or homeowners in Vermont and neighboring states. To register, go to www.go.uvm.edu/fruit-plant-pruning.

Reich, who calls himself as an avid “farmdener” – more than a gardener, less than a farmer – is the author of several books, including “A Northeast Gardener’s Year,” “The Pruning Book” and “Landscaping with Fruit,” among others. He writes a biweekly syndicated gardening column for the Associated Press and for a number of national gardening magazines.

His “farmden” in New Paltz, N.Y., has been featured in Martha Stewart Living and other national publications and has been included in The Garden Conservancy tours. It also has earned awards from both National Gardening Magazine and Organic Gardening.

For more information or to request a disability-related accommodation, contact Cindy Heath at 603-543-1307 or cindy.heath@uvm.edu.