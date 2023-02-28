Join the Ludlow Community Garden

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Area Community Garden is open to all residents of Ludlow and neighboring towns. It is fenced and located on the Fletcher Farm grounds on Route 103, at the border between Ludlow and Proctorsville. Individual 10’ x 10’ plots are used to grow vegetables, flowers, herbs, and some fruits. Shared plots, double plots, and waist-high raised beds are also available. Members take care of their own plots as well as help maintain the common areas of this beautiful garden.

A separate enclosed area is dedicated to composting food scraps. This is an on-going educational project made possible through a Grow Grant from the New England Grassroots Environmental Fund and support from Composting Association of Vermont, Vermont Community Garden Network, and the participation of UVM Extension Master Gardeners and Master Composters.

There is a small per plot/per year fee that includes the use of all garden tools, hoses, carts, water, compost, some seeds, and other materials. To sign up and reserve a plot, please send an email with your full name, address, and phone number to rjdonohue@usa.net. A reply will be sent to all who contact us. Scholarship plots are available upon request. Plots and raised beds are available on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information or to schedule a visit to the garden, please call Rosa Donohue 802-228-7496, Michael Lawson 207-317-0443, or Phil Carter 802-228-7445. You can also go to our Facebook at “Ludlow Area Community Garden.”