Join the all-organic Ludlow Community Garden

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Area Community Garden is open to all residents of Ludlow and neighboring towns. It is fenced, and located on the Fletcher Farm grounds on Route 103, at the border between Ludlow and Proctorsville. Individual 10-foot by 10-foot plots are used to grow vegetables, flowers, herbs, and some fruits. Shared plots, double plots, and waist-high raised beds are also available. Members take care of their own plots, as well as help maintain the common areas of this beautiful garden.

A separate, enclosed area is dedicated to composting food scraps. This is an ongoing educational project, made possible through a Grow Grant from the New England Grassroots Environmental Fund and support from the Composting Association of Vermont, Vermont Community Garden Network, and the participation of UVM Extension Master Gardeners and Master Composters. Seeds are available to garden members through our small seed library.

The small fee per plot/per year includes the use of all garden tools, hoses, carts, water, compost, some seeds, and other materials. To sign up and reserve a plot, please send an email with your full name, address, and phone number to Colleen Dooley, colluvs2ski64@gmail.com. A reply will be sent to all who contact us. Scholarship plots are available upon request. Plots and raised beds are available on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, or to schedule a visit to the garden, please call Colleen at 267-082-2046. You can also find the “Ludlow Area Community Garden” page on Facebook.