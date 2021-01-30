How to create a conservation corridor in your yard

GRAFTON, Vt. – Do you love to garden? Do you care about birds and bees? Join The Nature Museum’s next online webinar with Doug Tallamy Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. to learn how our gardening choices can have a profound impact on local conservation and biodiversity.

Doug Tallamy is an internationally-known, bestselling author passionate about bringing awareness to our plant choices. His first book, “Bringing Nature Home,” awakened thousands of readers to an urgent situation: wildlife populations are in decline because the native plants they depend on are fast disappearing. His solution? Plant more natives.

In this new book, “Nature’s Best Hope,” Tallamy takes the next step and outlines his vision for a grassroots approach to conservation. He shows how homeowners everywhere can turn their yards into conservation corridors that provide wildlife habitats. Because this approach relies on the initiatives of private individuals, it is immune to the whims of government policy. Even more important, it’s practical, effective, and easy – you will walk away with specific suggestions you can incorporate into your own backyard.

Dr. Doug Tallamy is a professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware, where he has authored 104 research publications and has taught insect-related courses for 40 years. Chief among his research goals is to better understand the many ways insects interact with plants and how such interactions determine the diversity of animal communities.

His book “Nature’s Best Hope” is a New York Times Bestseller, and his latest book, “The Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees,” will be available in March 2021.

Join The Nature Museum in Grafton, Vt., for a Zoom presentation and discussion with one of the leading researchers and authors in the field of conservation biology. This is a sliding scale event. Learn more and register at www.nature-museum.org.