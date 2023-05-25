Getting Started with Seed Saving

CHESTER, Vt. – Do you love gardening? Growing your own food? Have you taken the process to the next step?

On Thursday, June 8, at 3 p.m., there will be a Seed-Saver Workshop at Dream Barn Hollow, located at 2868 Vermont Route 11 West in Chester, Vt.

Ruth Fleishman will be teaching basic practices and principles to get you started saving seeds of self-pollinating, annual vegetables – the easiest for seed saving – in your own garden or community garden plot.

Ruth Fleishman lives in West Hartford, Vt., and has been saving seeds in her home garden since 2009. After many years of just growing lots of food, saving seeds added a fascinating new dimension to her gardens, and a new layer of self-reliance.

Ruth is one of the original members of the Upper Valley Seed Savers, a group that meets on the second Thursday of every month. From May to October, they meet in members’ gardens.

Ruth says, “We learn as we go, from each other, from books, and most importantly, from what happens in our own gardens. We welcome new members!”

Her presentation will be followed by the monthly Seed Saver’s meeting, a potluck supper, and a tour of the gardens at Dream Barn Hollow. For more information, contact Ruth Fleishman at ruthfleishman7@gmail.com, or Alice Harwood at dreambarnhollow@gmail.com.