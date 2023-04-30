For the love of forsythia

REGION – The forsythia, with its brilliant yellow blossoms, has been captivating gardeners and lovers of spring for centuries. This deciduous shrub is native to Asia, and was first brought to Europe in the 1800s. Since then, it has become a beloved and iconic springtime plant, with its dazzling yellow flowers signaling the end of winter, dotting yards and forest margins throughout Vermont in April.

Forsythias grow readily in Vermont when provided with full sun and well-draining soil. Those with these beautiful, arching plants in their yards know to give the vigorous growers plenty of space to spread, as forsythias are stoloniferous, which means they spread through the growth of adventitious roots along stem nodes. This growing method makes forsythia a great option for growing via cuttings, as stems root readily in water.

But forsythia is more than just a pretty landscape accent. Its blossoms, leaves, and fruit have a rich herbal history. In traditional Chinese medicine, forsythia has been used for its anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties. While usually prepared as a tea made from young leaves, active medicinal compounds are found in the blossoms as well.

In addition to its cultural significance, forsythia blossoms can also be used in culinary creations. The delicate, slightly sweet flavor of the flowers pairs well with a variety of ingredients, making them a sustainable and colorful addition to the spring palate.

One such recipe is forsythia honey syrup, a unique twist on botanical sweeteners. To make forsythia honey, gather a cup of forsythia blossoms and steep them in a cup of boiling water for a few hours, or overnight, until you have a fragrant and strong tea. Strain the blossoms and add up to a three-quarter cup of honey to the infusion with the zest of an orange or lemon and the result is a deliciously floral honey syrup that can be used in a variety of ways – drizzled over breakfast, added to tea, or mixed into a cocktail.

The flowers of this cheery shrub can also be eaten raw and simply added to a salad for a sunshiney burst of color, or as a surprising, seasonal garnish for any meal. Just remember to collect your forsythia blossoms from a location that is free of pesticides and herbicides.

So this spring, take the time to get better acquainted with forsythia, a versatile and enchanting plant that has captured the hearts of plant lovers since their discovery. Its bright yellow blossoms are not just a sign of spring, but a symbol of renewal and new beginnings. From traditional medicine to culinary creations and herbal skincare, forsythia blossoms offer a wealth of opportunities to add beauty, elegance, and sustainability to your life. So go ahead and explore the many uses of forsythia – you may be inspired to plant more forsythia in your yard this summer!

Written by Kate Ziegler.