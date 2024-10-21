Fall home maintenance tips

REGION – Fall is here, and you know what that means – it’s time to tackle those fall home maintenance tasks before winter hits. Checking the interior and exterior of your home can help you get ready for the changes in weather that will come, and help you discover any opportunities for home improvements.

Seasonal home maintenance can help keep your house in good order as the seasons change. Plus, it’s important to make sure that features like a fireplace or heating system are ready to operate safely as colder temperatures get ready to set in.

Outdoor fall home maintenance

Start by cleaning out your gutters and downspouts to make sure they are free of leaves and other debris, to avoid damage caused by clogged gutters. If you want to make this task easier each year, you can put a mesh cover on your gutters once they are clean to keep leaves from falling back in.

It’s also a good idea to get a roof inspection in the fall, before snow falls. Check your roof for missing or loose shingles, as snow and ice could cause water damage as they melt. While you’re up there, make sure the metal flashing around any vents and/or chimneys aren’t damaged. If you think there may be a potential leak, an inspector can help identify any issues.

You will also want to check your exterior walls and foundation for any cracks or gaps, as these could be places for small animals to burrow into your home. Gaps or cracks can also be areas for water and air to get into your home, so be sure to fix any bad spots before winter beings.

Indoor fall home maintenance

When was the last time you changed your furnace filter? If you don’t remember, now is a great time to put in a new one. You should also consider having a professional come in to inspect your heating system, to make sure it runs at its peak performance all season long.

Don’t forget about your fireplace. Make sure your chimney flue is clear, and that the overall fireplace is clean. A chimney sweep can help check for buildup in the chimney, as well as any damage that may need to be fixed.

While you’re doing your fall home maintenance, be sure to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Making sure these work and have new batteries can help you keep your family and your home safe.

Once you’ve completed your fall home maintenance tasks, be sure to sit back and relax, because you’ve earned it. If you did find any major home repairs you need to make this fall, give me a call to talk about your financing options.

Submitted by Victoria Blodgett, Prime Lending, Ludlow, Vt.