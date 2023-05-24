Edible gardening and landscaping

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Saturday, June 3, at 1 p.m., landscaper and naturalist John Root will discuss how to establish and maintain a variety of trees, shrubs, vines, canes, and herbaceous perennials that can be grown in New England for bountiful harvests of fruits, nuts, and vegetables. Participants learn how to establish and care for these plants using organic methods of cultivation. Nutritional and medicinal benefits of the plants are explained as well. Questions and comments are welcome throughout the presentation, and handouts with a list of edible perennial plant species, resources for further study, and recommended plant nurseries will be distributed at the conclusion of the program.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.