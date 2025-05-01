DIY outdoor summer projects

REGION – One of the benefits of owning a home is having outdoor space in which to enjoy nice weather. Here are some ideas for projects to take on that will make spending time outside even more fun.

Clean and Organize – Wipe down and disinfect your outdoor furniture, toss your throw pillows in the laundry, and scrub your grill. The first step to maximizing your time outside includes relaxing in a clean space. Look for opportunities to mount shelves and hooks to keep yard tools or summer toys out of the way.

Add Some Lights – Stringing lights on a pergola or a deck railing can give your backyard a glow that will make it extra cozy. Adding lights along a walkway can also make your backyard safer and easier to navigate. If you don’t have convenient access to an outlet, battery or solar-powered lanterns and torches can keep your space illuminated.

Build a Fire Pit – Start by determining whether or not you have the space. A safe fire pit should be at least 15 to 25 feet away from any structures or surfaces, like your house, garage, trees, or deck. Make sure to check with your local government and/or homeowners association about any restrictions or requirements.

Plant a Backyard Garden – Consider how much sunlight different parts of your backyard get. Less sunlight is better suited to herbs, and a lot of sunlight is best for veggies, like lettuce, carrots, and tomatoes. If you already have a backyard garden, use stones or bricks to line the edges or make a garden path around the space.

Construct a Fence – A fence is a great way to give kids and pets a safe space to play or even for a little more privacy. It can also help keep critters out of a backyard garden. Check your property line when you plan your layout to ensure that you’re installing the fence on your own property. Already have a fence? Consider painting it or decorating it with planter boxes.

Add a Screen – Adding a screen to your porch or deck is a great way to enjoy your space without bugs, but still enjoy a nice view and cool breeze. Use magnets or double-sided adhesives to keep the entryway accessible and keep the bugs out.

Paint Your Front Door – Repainting your front door is an easy afternoon project that will freshen up your outdoor space. Wipe your door down with some soapy water before you paint, and you’ll be ready to get started. A freshly painted front door is a great way to increase curb appeal, too.

Article provided by Freedom Mortgage.