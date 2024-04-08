Chester Townscape Tree and Shrub Sale deadline extended

CHESTER, Vt. – Snow reality might have held back plans for spring, but Chester Townscape has extended the deadline for orders for its 2024 Tree and Shrub Sale to Friday, April 12. This event offers good-size trees and shrubs at below regular nursery retail prices to help people beautify their properties. Choose from seven proven winners: red sprite winterberry (female for berries), Jim Dandy winterberry (male pollinator), little quick fire hydrangea, autumn brilliance shadbush, dwarf buttonbush, firelight hydrangea, and PJM elite rhododendron.

All specimens are hardy and low maintenance, feature multi-season interest, and sport beautiful blossoms. Most are native. All appeal to pollinators and/or birds. Proceeds from the sale support Chester Townscape’s charitable civic projects, such as the floral pots and bridge boxes that beautify the town for residents and visitors.