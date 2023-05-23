CHESTER, Vt. – Generous pots of different healthy, proven perennials, shrubs, and select annuals and vegetables will be available at the Chester Plant Sale, to be held on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., and on Sunday, May 28, from 12-3 p.m., on the side lawn of St. Luke’s Church, located at 313 Main Street in Chester, Vt. The later timing of the annual event allows for larger and more attractive plants – all organized by kind and growing needs. The plants offered are top notch, well priced, and ready to go into the ground without additional hardening. Helpful labels on each plant and flower photos make garden additions easy. Knowledgeable gardeners will be on hand and eager to give advice on plants and garden design.

Favorite offerings include varieties of iris, hostas, daylilies, perennial geraniums, Lady’s Mantle, ostrich ferns, raspberries, herbs, some shrubs and trees, and so much more, some in very limited quantities. Also on hand will be other garden-oriented items; dahlia tubers, gladiola corms, “Gardener’s Log” notebooks, original floral notecards, and seasonal produce, such as cut rhubarb. Come visit and take home delights for you and your garden.

Please contact Lillian Willis with any questions at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.