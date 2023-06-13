Chester Community Gardens ribbon cutting

CHESTER, Vt. – To celebrate their new membership in the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, Cheryl Joy Lipton and Melody Reed cut the ribbon for the Chester Community Greenhouse & Gardens (CCG&G), along with Chamber Director Carol Lighthall, Vermont State Representative Heather Chase, Chester Selectboard Chair Arne Jonynas, and other board members, volunteers, and community members. The CCG&G would like to thank the Town of Chester, community gardeners, and the volunteers that have made the gardens a reality. Garden plots for the 2023 season are still available by contacting chestergreenhouse@gmail.com.