SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Garden Club wishes to invite the public to a talk by renowned plantsman Charlie Nardozzi. It will be held at on Wednesday, March 12, at 2 p.m., at the Nolin Murray Center, 38 Pleasant Street, in Springfield. His talk is entitled “Ecological Gardening and Companion Planting,” and is free. Come and learn how to improve your garden’s ecosystem and production while protecting birds, insects, and animals.