Cavendish E-tools workshop

CAVENDISH, Vt. – On June 5, at 6 p.m., the Cavendish Energy Committee will host a workshop at the Cavendish town office meeting room, located at 37 High Street in Cavendish, to learn about current advances in battery-operated tools for the yard and garden. Rick Vaughan from Bibens Ace Hardware in Springfield will discuss such brands as EGo, Stihl, and Makita, and will discuss the “MowElectric!” campaign, a grassroots initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the use of electric lawn care equipment.

The Cavendish Energy Committee has presented workshops on a variety of topics affecting the ecology of our town, state, country, and world. The committee believes that the switch from gasoline powered to electric powered tools – for the garden and yard, and for any other usage – represents a major step forward in battling the effects of climate change.

The workshop is open to all people. No registration is needed. Light refreshments will be served. The energy committee operates on behalf of the people of Cavendish, and is a committee of the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association, a nonprofit organization supporting projects and events in our town. For more information, see www.cavendishccca.org. For information on the workshop, please email CavendishCommunityConservation@gmail.com.