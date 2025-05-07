BRGNS Spring Rummage Sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – Looking forward to the really big annual rummage sale? Once again, Black River Good Neighbor Services (BRGNS) is working hard to bring its annual Spring Rummage Sale, on Friday and Saturday, May 30 and 31, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day, at Fletcher Farm, 611 Route 103 South in Ludlow.

This gigantic sale includes a barn full of spring and summer clothing for the entire family, a boutique, shoe department, sporting good department, housewares department, linens, books, furniture, bake sale, and grill. An amazing amount of merchandise at rock bottom reasonable-to-refuse prices.

Proceeds from the sale benefit Black River Good Neighbor Services food and financial assistance programs. According to Executive Director Krey Kellington, “All rummage sale monies are directed back into our community, where most needed.”

Funds raised will help to cover food, costs of utilities, heating fuel, rent, and flood and disaster relief for qualified individuals and families residing in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Belmont, Cavendish, Proctorsville, and Plymouth.

Mark your calendar and come explore the many unique bargains on May 30 and 31. Donations of furniture and household goods are also most appreciated. To arrange a drop-off time, please call 802-228-3663.

For further details, please contact Krey Kellington at Black River Good Neighbor Services, 37B Main Street, Ludlow, at 802-228-3663 or kkellingtonbrgns@gmail.com.