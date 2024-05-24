Acworth Woman’s Club hosts community yard, plant, and bake Sale

ACWORTH, N.H. – The Acworth Woman’s Club is thrilled to announce their annual yard sale, plant sale, and bake sale event, to be held on Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the picturesque Tamarack Farm, located at 513 Route 123A, Alstead, N.H.

This fun-filled event promises something for everyone as we come together to raise money for local charities and causes. Browse through an array of irresistible treasures at our yard sale, where you can find unique items and hidden gems waiting to be discovered. Our plant sale will feature a beautiful selection of plants, perfect for brightening up your garden just in time for summer. And don’t miss out on our bake sale, offering an assortment of delicious homemade pies, cookies, and other treats that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

“Join us for a day of community spirit and support. Our event is a wonderful opportunity to find great deals, enjoy delicious homemade goodies, and contribute to worthy local causes,” said Judy Aron, president of the Acworth Woman’s Club.

Mark your calendars and bring your family and friends to Tamarack Farm on June 1 for a day of shopping, fun, and philanthropy. Your participation helps us continue our mission of supporting local charities and making a positive impact in our community.

For more information, please contact the Acworth Woman’s Club at 603-835-2669 or bzrdb8@live.com.