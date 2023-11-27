Yulefest returns to Saxtons River

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Santa will make his appearance in Saxtons River when the village hosts its second annual Yulefest on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The afternoon’s festivities begin at 3 p.m., with a free concert at the community center, 24 Main Street, featuring Brattleboro Union High School’s Shoulder Narrows a cappella group and the Vermont Academy chorus. A children’s craft fair will also take place there beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The activities then move to Main Street Arts, where Santa’s Village will host visits with the jolly elf himself, story time, a model train, kids’ crafts, cookies, and cocoa, from 3-6 p.m.

Local artists and artisans will be set up offering jewelry, candles, relishes and jams, bread, jigsaw puzzles, personalized ornaments, wooden ware, gloves, and other items for holiday gift shopping, and the Grafton Historical Society will be selling wreaths.

There will be caroling around the piano and selections by the Main Street Arts children’s chorus, which will accompany Santa to the Saxtons River Historical Society for the tree lighting at 5 p.m.

Also, Sarah James’s Smokin’ Bowls will be set up for family-friendly supper dishes such as mac and cheese.

The event is free of charge and open to all.