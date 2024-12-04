“White Christmas” screening in South Londonderry

SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. – This fall’s session of the Vermont Film Festival concludes with a showing of the seasonally-appropriate “White Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. The venue is the South Londondonderry Depot, on Route 100.

The film showcases Bing Crosby reprising the famous Christmas ballad he debuted in the earlier film “Holiday Inn.” Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Dean Jagger, and Vera Ellen round out a star-studded cast.

The story is a romantic comedy starring Crosby and Kaye as two World War II Army buddies who form a musical act after the war, where they meet and interact with a sister act, Rosemary and Vera Ellen.

The story gravitates to the fictional village of Pine Tree, Vt., aka Hollywood, where the entire cast comes together on Christmas Eve for a benefit performance to honor and support Crosby and Kaye’s beloved, retired general (Jagger). You can find a lengthier description on Wikipedia.

The Vermont Film Festival is the joint effort of the Friends of the West River Trail, the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society, and the Weston Historical Society. There is no cost to attend the films; freewill donations to the sponsoring organizations are always welcome.