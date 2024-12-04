Weston Rod & Gun Club Holiday Bazaar

WESTON, Vt. – Now that it’s officially winter, it’s time to enjoy the holiday cheer. Come join us at the Weston Rod & Gun Club this Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., for our second annual holiday bazaar, featuring a wide selection of handmade crafts to help you get your gift shopping finished early. The club is located at 982 Route 100, one mile north of the Weston Green. Driving into town, you’ll also find the annual Christmas in Weston celebration, from 11 a.m. to dusk, when fireworks start. See www.westonvt.net for details on activities and parking. Hope to see you there.