Weston Fire Department Christmas celebration

WESTON, Vt. – As the Weston Volunteer Fire Department (WVFD) wraps up its 75th anniversary, we’d like to invite all our neighbors to join us for the official start to the season, Christmas in Weston, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to dusk. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in town, along with cookie decorating, kids’ crafts, face painting, horse-drawn wagon rides, a goat-petting farm, and a presentation of “A Christmas Carol,” along with Christmas caroling, and more.

A special addition this year includes a visit by R.W. Ally, illustrator of the Paddington Bear books, with an original, live drawing, plus art class and reading of “Firefighters to the Rescue.” Don’t miss this event.

Raffle tickets, and cookie and swag sales benefit the WVFD and The Little School. Raffle tickets are available on the Weston Green that day or before the event from any WVFD member, or call 802-824-3539 and leave a message. Santa will light the town Christmas tree, and fireworks will complete our day of festivities. For more information on events and times, please visit www.westonvt.net.