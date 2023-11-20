Weston Christmas Bazaar

WESTON, Vt. – If you have chosen to spend your Thanksgiving weekend amidst the tranquility and stark beauty of Vermont’s “Stick Season”, it doesn’t mean you don’t have access to a superior shopping experience. On Friday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 25, Weston’s Christmas Bazaar will again take place for its 42nd year. Hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and as always, there is no admission charge. Over the years, the level of merchandise has evolved from mere trinkets to magnificent treasures.

The 2023 Bazaar will take place at the Walker Farm Theater while the regular venue, the Weston Playhouse, remains closed for repairs from the July floods. The devastation of the Playhouse was monumental; simply clearing the building approached a half million dollars. The reconstruction will not simply be “put back,” but will buttress the Playhouse in the recognition that “storms of the century” may become the new normal. In fact, all proceeds from booth rentals and the accompanying raffle will go toward funding those repairs. You’ll find the Walker Farm on the East side of Route 100, on the North edge of Weston Village.

Walker Farm will be completely full with vendors both days; all are local or regional artisans with their skills on display. There’s lots of merchandise that is Christmas-related: gifts (including for yourself), decorations, and beautiful wreaths. Artisanal food vendors will offer everything from honey and jam to Christmas shortbread. You’ll find lots of winter clothing items, Vermont artwork and jewelry, as well as health and wellness products. It’s the gift shopping equivalent of “farm to table” in a delightful Vermont village.

Lunch will be available from Junior’s popular food truck, with hot foods and “hand-helds,” as well as lighter items on the menu. The raffle prizes will include a $200 gift certificate to the Vermont County Store, a gorgeous framed full-color print by artist Mark Martins donated by the West Town Gallery, and everybody’s favorite, vendor’s choice – one item donated by each vendor, winner takes all.

Black Friday? Make it Green (Mountain) Friday and come to the Weston Christmas Bazaar. You’ll be glad you did.