WEST WINDSOR, Vt. – Plans are all set for the West Windsor Community Christmas Celebrations on the weekends of Dec. 2 and Dec. 17, and a beautiful Christmas Eve Candle Light Service on Dec. 24.

Starting on Saturday, Dec. 2, there will be the much-anticipated Brownsville Community Church Christmas Bazaar, with crafts and bake sale, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., and luncheon from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the town hall. There will be live music as well to enjoy while you shop.

Come down to the corner of Route 44 and Brownsville Hartland Road for the annual Community Tree Lighting at 4 p.m. Before the trees are lit, there’s a very good chance that there will be a visit to town by Mr. and Mrs. Claus. You’ll find festive, light refreshments and a glowing fire pit to warm you inside and out when you get there.

The day will wrap up with a live Christmas Nativity at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., at the Brownsville Community Church pavilion, 66 Brownsville Hartland Road. Accompanying the two live Nativity pageants, there will be live music and live animals, too.

Enjoy a free Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 4:30 p.m., at the Brownsville Community Church.

On Sunday morning, Dec. 24, there will be a Festival of Nine Lessons at 9:30 a.m., at the Brownsville Community Church At 7:00 p.m., there will be the beautiful Christmas Eve Candle Light Service. The church will be adorned with an abundance of poinsettias shared by members of the congregation for all to enjoy at this special service.

Contact the Brownsville Community Church at bcchurchvt@gmail.com with questions.

Bring your friends, family, and neighbors to usher in the Christmas season. All are welcome at these Brownsville, Vt., community holiday events.